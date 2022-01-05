New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,890 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,642,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in Yatsen by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after buying an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,121,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its position in Yatsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

