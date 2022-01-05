NextCapital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $83,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 175,887 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.