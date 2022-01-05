NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report sales of $485.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $215.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. 351,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,767. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

