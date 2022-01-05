NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 6,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,856,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

