NFTify (N1) Hits One Day Volume of $17,497.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $17,497.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.27 or 0.08166563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99833224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

