NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,957.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $47.64 or 0.00102809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $33,957.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.46 or 0.08193301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.14 or 1.00004185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.