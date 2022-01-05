Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 14,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.36. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,367 shares of company stock worth $481,121. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.