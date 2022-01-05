NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the November 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NIOBF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 124,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,631. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

