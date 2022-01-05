NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

