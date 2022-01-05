Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.59 ($22.26).

ETR:DEQ opened at €15.21 ($17.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $939.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.13. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

