Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHYDY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 58,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,402. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

