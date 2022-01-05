Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NHYDY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 58,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,402. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.54.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
