Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Insider Purchases A$23,200.00 in Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) insider Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,200.00 ($16,690.65).

Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nova Minerals alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Christopher (Chris) Gerteisen bought 100,000 shares of Nova Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,791.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project comprise 346 mining claims covering an area of 220 square km located in Alaska.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.