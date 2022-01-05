NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 29,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,764. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -277.04 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

