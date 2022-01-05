NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

