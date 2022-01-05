Nsure.Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $517,185.81 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $517,185.81 and approximately $353,698.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

NSURE is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

