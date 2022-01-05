NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NU. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. NU has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.