NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NU stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. NU has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

