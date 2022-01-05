NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Reaches $510.45 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $510.45 million and $49.22 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.