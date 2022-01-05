Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NAC opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.