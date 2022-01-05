Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years.

NYSE NKG opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

