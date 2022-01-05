Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.9% over the last three years.

NYSE NKG opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

