Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NID opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

