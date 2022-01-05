Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

JLS opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.