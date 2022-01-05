Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

