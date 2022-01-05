Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE NXJ opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.