Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.
NYSE NXJ opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.