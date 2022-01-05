Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.61 and last traded at $63.82. 490,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15,102% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27.

About Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

