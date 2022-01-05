Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 106,263.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

