Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 106,263.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

