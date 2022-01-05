O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $652.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.97. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $527.61 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.