O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $340,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGE Energy by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGE Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

