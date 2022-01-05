O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGS opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

