O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,868,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.