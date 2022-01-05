OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Short Interest Update

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OERLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$10.34 on Wednesday. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.