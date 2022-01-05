OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

