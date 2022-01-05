Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 17,482 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $226,217.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $261,495.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

