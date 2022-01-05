ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 7% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $25,072.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.58 or 0.08177869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.08 or 0.99944045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

