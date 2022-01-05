OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of OFS Capital worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.