OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0176

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $3,534.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.52 or 1.00052025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00086847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.70 or 0.01070650 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00028201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,041,965 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.