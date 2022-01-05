Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 4.1%

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 2,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,358,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

OLPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Olaplex alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,188,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,067,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,018,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.