Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

