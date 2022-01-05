ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 7051063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

