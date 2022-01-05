One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

