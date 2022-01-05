Only1 Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

