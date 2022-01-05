Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. Ooma posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,828. Ooma has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $491.47 million, a P/E ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ooma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ooma by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

