Opium Market Cap Tops $6.50 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Opium has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $84,731.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00061606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.41 or 0.08133948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.11 or 0.99676135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

