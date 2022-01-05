Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 75,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,057. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.