Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,298,100 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 3,088,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.8 days.

Orbia Advance stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

