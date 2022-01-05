Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OEC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,185. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.