Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.