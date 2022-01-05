Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 7,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.34. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.95.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

