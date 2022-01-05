Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by 65.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

